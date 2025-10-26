Justice League | No stay on extension of wine shop applications deadline

The Telangana High Court on Saturday declined to stay the state government’s decision to extend the last date for submission of applications for retail liquor shop (A4) licences.

Justice N Tukaramji, hearing the writ petition filed by D Venkateshwara Rao and others from Hyderabad, clarified that any further government action would remain subject to the final outcome of the petition. After two days of arguments, the court directed both parties to file written submissions by Monday and reserved the matter for orders.

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan, representing the state, argued that the Excise department is empowered to postpone the selection process for liquor shop allotments. He explained that “selection” in the notification covers multiple stages, including applications, scrutiny, drawal of lots, and rejection, not merely the drawal of lots as claimed by petitioners. Khan added that the extension from October 18 to 23 was a policy decision due to a statewide bandh call.

Senior counsel Avinash Desai, for the petitioners, said the extension increased applications, adversely affecting applicants’ chances of selection. With the court reserving its orders, the legality of the government’s extension is awaited.