Plans for SIR set in motion in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday held a video conference with all District Election Officers (DEOs), district collectors and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to review the progress of work related to the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Telangana.

During the meeting, the CEO emphasised the importance of completing all pending activities, including the table-top exercise on the SIR, within the prescribed timelines. He instructed all DEOs and collectors to closely monitor Assembly constituency-wise and polling station-wise progress in coordination with the concerned EROs to ensure accuracy and timely completion of the revision process.

The CEO also noted that the next review video conference will be held on November 1 to assess the updated status and address any pending issues.