Political unemployed scripting new drama over ‘Baaki cards’: Telangana Minister Seethakka

HYDERABAD: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya Seethakka said the Congress government had fulfilled the decade-long aspirations of unemployed youth by providing over 80,000 jobs in just one and a half years.

She remarked that some “political unemployed” individuals who lost power were now staging dramas in the name of unemployment (Baaki) cards.

Addressing the valedictory session of the DPO and MPDO training programme at the Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD) in Rajendranagar, the minister said, “Ours is truly a government of employment. It is a government that creates jobs, not mere slogans.”

Seethakka noted that the newly trained Group-I officers were making history as the first batch selected after the formation of Telangana.

“You were students till yesterday; from today, you are administrators shaping the state’s future,” she said, urging the unemployed to question those who had betrayed them during the previous regime.

The minister advised MPDOs to focus on inclusive rural development, maintain close connections with people, and identify genuine beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

“Public service must be driven by compassion and integrity,” she said, urging officers to resist temptations and uphold their parents’ values throughout their careers.