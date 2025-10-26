Seniors lobby for loyalists as Nalgonda DCC battle heats up

NALGONDA: The race for the Nalgonda District Congress Committee (DCC) president post has turned into a high-stakes political contest, with two senior leaders — former minister K Jana Reddy and current Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy — pulling out all the stops to secure the position for their loyalists.

While Jana Reddy is rooting for Kondeti Mallaiah, Venkat Reddy is backing Gummula Mohan Reddy, setting the stage for a fierce internal contest that has gripped Congress circles in the district.

Recently, former AICC general secretary Biswa Ranjan Mohanty toured the district, holding extensive consultations with local leaders and grassroots workers to gauge their opinions before the leadership makes a final call. Party workers from various constituencies reportedly pitched for their preferred candidates during these meetings.

Applications for the post were submitted by G Mohan Reddy, K Mallaiah, Sunkaraboina Narsimha Yadav, Dayakar Goud, Punna Kailash and several others. However, the main contest appears to be shaping up between Mallaiah and Mohan Reddy.

BC leaders’ demand

Adding another layer to the political equation, BC leaders have pointed out that since 2009, the Nalgonda DCC president’s post has not gone to a Backward Class candidate, with the post being held by leaders from SC, ST and OC communities.