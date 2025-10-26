Sridhar invites Indian-origin CEOs to partner in ‘Rising Telangana’

HYDERABAD: As part of his official visit to Australia, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu extended an invitation to Indian-origin CEOs of leading Australian companies to partner with the State in its growth journey under the banner of ‘Rising Telangana’.

The minister held a special interaction with the business community during a Business Conclave organised by The Centre for Australia-India Relations in Sydney on Saturday. He highlighted Telangana’s position as one of the fastest-growing states in India, driven by a strong economic foundation, stable governance, and progressive leadership.

Sridhar Babu said Telangana has emerged as a secure and globally attractive investment destination, offering world-class infrastructure, transparent governance, and a conducive policy framework. Presenting a detailed overview of Telangana’s industrial strengths, he showcased the State’s single-window clearance system (TG-iPASS), progressive industrial policies, and robust innovation ecosystem that support large-scale and emerging industries alike.

The minister also underscored the government’s efforts to build an industry-ready workforce through strategic collaborations with global and national institutions. He invited investors to explore opportunities in Artificial Intelligence.