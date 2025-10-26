Telangana Board of Intermediate Education plans overhaul of Inter education

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced a major revamp of the intermediate education system from the 2026–27 academic year. The reforms include a revised curriculum aligned with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) standards, the introduction of a new subject group, and changes to the examination and evaluation patterns.

Under the new plan, the syllabus for both first- and second-year students will be updated in line with NCERT frameworks, a model already followed by 13 education boards across the country. A new group, Accounts, Economics, Commerce (AEC), will also be introduced.

According to TGBIE officials, subject committees comprising professors from junior and degree colleges, as well as Class 10 school teachers, will review the current syllabus and recommend revisions. The updated content will then be developed and submitted to the state government for approval. The syllabus preparation process is expected to take about 35–40 days and will be completed by December this year.

TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya told reporters on Saturday: “The BIE is implementing major reforms from the next academic year. The science syllabus, covering Biology, Zoology, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, has not been revised for 12 years. Humanities subjects were last updated in 2019–20, and language subjects such as English, Urdu and Sanskrit have not been revised for six years. The new curriculum will be developed in line with NCERT standards.”