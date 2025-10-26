Telangana Board of Intermediate Education plans overhaul of Inter education

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced a major revamp of the intermediate education system from the 2026–27 academic year. The reforms include a revised curriculum aligned with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) standards, the introduction of a new subject group, and changes to the examination and evaluation patterns.
Under the new plan, the syllabus for both first- and second-year students will be updated in line with NCERT frameworks, a model already followed by 13 education boards across the country. A new group, Accounts, Economics, Commerce (AEC), will also be introduced.
According to TGBIE officials, subject committees comprising professors from junior and degree colleges, as well as Class 10 school teachers, will review the current syllabus and recommend revisions. The updated content will then be developed and submitted to the state government for approval. The syllabus preparation process is expected to take about 35–40 days and will be completed by December this year.
TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya told reporters on Saturday: “The BIE is implementing major reforms from the next academic year. The science syllabus, covering Biology, Zoology, Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry, has not been revised for 12 years. Humanities subjects were last updated in 2019–20, and language subjects such as English, Urdu and Sanskrit have not been revised for six years. The new curriculum will be developed in line with NCERT standards.”
Inter books to have QR codes linking online resources
TGBIE Secretary S Krishna Aditya added that the new syllabus will promote activity-based learning, particularly in humanities and commerce streams, and will include elements of local culture and traditions. The Board, with support from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will also introduce quick response (QR) codes in intermediate textbooks to link students to online learning resources.
Another key reform will be the introduction of practical examinations for first-year students from the next academic year. A senior TGBIE official said this would help students gain familiarity with lab work before entering their second year.
To support the move, the Board has launched the Telangana–Science, Technology, Engineering Facilities Map (T-STEM), covering 22 vocational and general courses across six sectors. The initiative aims to enable sharing of laboratory and equipment resources among junior colleges, degree colleges, polytechnics, and universities.
From next year, the evaluation system will follow an 80:20 pattern, with 80% marks for written examinations and 20% for internal assessments. Until now, internal marks were allotted only in English.
Meanwhile, the Government Junior Lecturers Association has opposed the inclusion of internal marks, calling it a “suicidal move” for both students and the intermediate education system.
New beginnings
Introduction of Accounts, Economics, Commerce (AEC) group
80:20 pattern for assessment – 80% written exams, 20% internal assessments; internal marks previously only in English
First-year students to have practical exams; T-STEM initiative to enable sharing of lab and equipment resources across colleges and universities