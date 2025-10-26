Tiger swims from Maharashtra to Telangana in search of mate

ADILABAD: It’s the season of love in the forests of central India. As the breeding period begins, a male tiger has embarked on a long journey, swimming across the Pranahita river from Maharashtra into the Kagaznagar tiger corridor in Telangana.

His mission: to find a mate and establish a temporary territory, a natural ritual that underscores the ecological importance of this forest corridor.

The tiger is believed to have migrated from the Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra to the Kagaznagar corridor in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The breeding season for tigers lasts from October to December, during which males travel long distances in search of mates.

Officials said the tiger entered Telangana through the Itykhal Pahad forest area in the Karjelly range, a known entry point for big cats from Maharashtra reserves.

The area, part of the Kagaznagar division, was recently restored after officials reclaimed 2,200 acres of encroached land and carried out plantation.