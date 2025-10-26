Tiger swims from Maharashtra to Telangana in search of mate

ADILABAD: It’s the season of love in the forests of central India. As the breeding period begins, a male tiger has embarked on a long journey, swimming across the Pranahita river from Maharashtra into the Kagaznagar tiger corridor in Telangana.
His mission: to find a mate and establish a temporary territory, a natural ritual that underscores the ecological importance of this forest corridor.
The tiger is believed to have migrated from the Kanhargaon Wildlife Sanctuary in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra to the Kagaznagar corridor in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.
The breeding season for tigers lasts from October to December, during which males travel long distances in search of mates.
Officials said the tiger entered Telangana through the Itykhal Pahad forest area in the Karjelly range, a known entry point for big cats from Maharashtra reserves.
The area, part of the Kagaznagar division, was recently restored after officials reclaimed 2,200 acres of encroached land and carried out plantation.
The tiger has been moving across 40–50 km and was last sighted near the Mancherial forest area. Officials are monitoring its movements along with those of resident tigers using camera traps and other tracking methods.
“Tigers often cross the Pranahita river during the spring season in search of mates, food, and water. Some stay on for a while if the habitat supports them,” said Kagaznagar FDO Sushanth Sukdev.
He added that last year, over four tigers had migrated into the region, with one travelling as far as Siddipet before returning to its original territory.
The FDO said in case of cattle kills, farmers are compensated within a week, based on the veterinary doctor’s certificate.
“The compensation is directly deposited into the farmer’s account. Applications can be made through Mee Seva, and the local staff conduct spot verification before processing,” he added.