Two newborns share single oxygen cylinder at state-run MGM Hospital in Telangana

WARANGAL: Highlighting the sad state of affairs at the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal, a video showing two newborns being supplied oxygen from a single cylinder went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, family members were seen pushing an oxygen cylinder cart on their own, as there was no hospital attendant available to take the newborns for medical tests from the children’s unit to the diagnostic lab.

According to sources, Devika and Murali, residents of Muttaram village in Kottakonda mandal of Hanamkonda district, were blessed with a baby girl on Friday at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC). The infant, suffering from a neonatal illness, was referred to MGM Hospital for treatment. Doctors there advised an X-ray on Saturday for further diagnosis.

Another couple, Ramana and Rani from Gorlacharla village in Dornakal mandal of Mahbubabad district, had admitted their three-day-old baby boy to the same hospital for emergency care. Both newborns were sent for X-rays on Saturday.