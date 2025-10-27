10 lakh students to protest fee reimbursement delay

HYDERABAD: Stepping up their protest against the state government over fee reimbursement dues, private professional colleges have announced plans to launch a statewide agitation from November 3 and organise a massive ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally with 10 lakh students after November 10 if their demands remain unmet.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), which represents private professional colleges, said it will go ahead with an indefinite closure of institutions from November 3 if the state government fails to release Rs 900 crore by November 1.

At its general body meeting on Sunday, the federation said the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest would involve around 10 lakh students — beneficiaries of the fee reimbursement scheme — who will march to Hyderabad to “knock on the doors of the state government”.

The colleges said the state government had promised to release Rs 1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement dues by Diwali, but only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far, leaving Rs 900 crore pending.