10 lakh students to protest fee reimbursement delay

HYDERABAD: Stepping up their protest against the state government over fee reimbursement dues, private professional colleges have announced plans to launch a statewide agitation from November 3 and organise a massive ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally with 10 lakh students after November 10 if their demands remain unmet.
The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), which represents private professional colleges, said it will go ahead with an indefinite closure of institutions from November 3 if the state government fails to release Rs 900 crore by November 1.
At its general body meeting on Sunday, the federation said the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest would involve around 10 lakh students — beneficiaries of the fee reimbursement scheme — who will march to Hyderabad to “knock on the doors of the state government”.
The colleges said the state government had promised to release Rs 1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement dues by Diwali, but only Rs 300 crore has been disbursed so far, leaving Rs 900 crore pending.
Colleges to shut from Nov 3
The partial release, they said, has caused severe financial distress among about 2,500 private institutions across the state, which together serve nearly 15 lakh students pursuing engineering, pharmacy, BEd, nursing and other professional courses.
“During the general body meeting, we decided on ‘Chalo Hyderabad’. Around 10 lakh students, staff and parents will participate if the government does not release the dues.
From November 3, we will begin an indefinite closure as we are tired of repeatedly urging the government to present a clear payment roadmap,” said FATHI chairman Ramesh Babu, expressing hope that the pending dues will be cleared before November 1.