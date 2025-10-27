BRS victory in Jubilee Hills will pave way for KCR’s return as CM: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that a “Dandupalyam Mutha” and “Alibaba and a gang of thieves” were now ruling the state.

Addressing a meeting of Hotel Workers’ Union leaders at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao referred to the recent comments made by the daughter of minister Konda Surekha and alleged that “rowdy-sheeters rule” was prevailing under the present dispensation.

He further alleged that a “sincere IAS officer” had opted for voluntary retirement after the chief minister’s son-in-law and a minister’s son allegedly tried to manipulate liquor hologram tenders.

“The Congress has ruined the state in just two years,” he alleged, calling upon people to teach the ruling party a lesson in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. Asking the electorate to choose wisely, he said, “Do you want the car or the bulldozer? If you vote for the Congress, the bulldozer will enter your area and demolish your homes.”

The BRS leader asserted that a victory for the “pink party” in the bypoll would pave the way for the return of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao as chief minister.