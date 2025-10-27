BRS victory in Jubilee Hills will pave way for KCR’s return as CM: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that a “Dandupalyam Mutha” and “Alibaba and a gang of thieves” were now ruling the state.
Addressing a meeting of Hotel Workers’ Union leaders at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao referred to the recent comments made by the daughter of minister Konda Surekha and alleged that “rowdy-sheeters rule” was prevailing under the present dispensation.
He further alleged that a “sincere IAS officer” had opted for voluntary retirement after the chief minister’s son-in-law and a minister’s son allegedly tried to manipulate liquor hologram tenders.
“The Congress has ruined the state in just two years,” he alleged, calling upon people to teach the ruling party a lesson in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. Asking the electorate to choose wisely, he said, “Do you want the car or the bulldozer? If you vote for the Congress, the bulldozer will enter your area and demolish your homes.”
The BRS leader asserted that a victory for the “pink party” in the bypoll would pave the way for the return of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao as chief minister.
Earlier, addressing residents of a gated community in Shaikpet, Rama Rao trained his guns on AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of hypocrisy for remaining silent on the “bulldozer politics” of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
“Rahul Gandhi criticises bulldozer politics elsewhere, but turns a blind eye when his own chief minister demolishes poor people’s homes in Hyderabad,” he said, demanding that Rahul explain his silence.
Alleging a nexus between the Congress and the BJP, Rama Rao said the two parties were “two sides of the same coin.” He claimed that Revanth Reddy was “working hand in glove” with the BJP and that Congress ministers were awarding contracts to BJP-linked firms.
Later, in Zaheerabad, Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao felicitated students from Telangana Minority Gurukul schools who secured MBBS seats. The leaders honoured the students and their parents with shawls and congratulated them on their achievement.
Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao recalled that the KCR government had established Gurukul schools to provide quality education for minority students. Rama Rao lauded Harish Rao’s contribution to healthcare and education in the erstwhile Medak district during the BRS regime.
“When children achieve success, parents are naturally happy. We are proud that KCR made this possible,” he said, noting that 16 students from Zaheerabad alone had secured MBBS seats. He also recalled that the BRS government had set up 224 minority residential schools, including 100 for girls.