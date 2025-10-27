Chiranjeevi files complaint over AI porn videos; case booked 

HYDERABAD: Actor and former Union minister Konidela Chiranjeevi has filed a complaint against several websites for allegedly publishing AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.
Following his complaint, Hyderabad cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
Chiranjeevi said he recently discovered that “several websites hosted and circulated AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using my name, likeness and image, falsely depicting me in obscene acts”.
He said the videos were causing “severe and irreparable harm” to his reputation and were being “maliciously used to portray me in vulgar contexts, distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill”.
Actor alleges ‘coordinated cybercrime op’ behind deepfakes
The actor also told the police that the videos were “entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence, or ‘deepfake pornography’, unlawfully manipulating my facial features and persona into obscene content.”
Chiranjeevi added that such acts “inflict emotional distress on me and my family and mislead the public by creating a false and defamatory narrative”.
He alleged an organised network behind the content, with websites “cross-promoting, reposting and mirroring each other’s material to amplify reach”, indicating a “coordinated cybercrime operation for commercial gain and defamation”. He urged police to block and remove all such fabricated content from the internet, including mirror and affiliate sites.
It may be noted that a Hyderabad civil court recently granted an ad-interim injunction in his favour to protect his personality and publicity rights.
A senior police official said a case was registered on Saturday, and that the investigation has begun.