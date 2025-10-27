Chiranjeevi files complaint over AI porn videos; case booked 

HYDERABAD: Actor and former Union minister Konidela Chiranjeevi has filed a complaint against several websites for allegedly publishing AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.

Following his complaint, Hyderabad cybercrime police registered a case under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Chiranjeevi said he recently discovered that “several websites hosted and circulated AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using my name, likeness and image, falsely depicting me in obscene acts”.

He said the videos were causing “severe and irreparable harm” to his reputation and were being “maliciously used to portray me in vulgar contexts, distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill”.