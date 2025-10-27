Congress optimistic of landslide win in Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: As part of the Congress campaign for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, several ministers conducted door-to-door canvassing and held street-corner meetings on Sunday in support of party candidate V Naveen Yadav.

The leaders appealed to voters to support the ruling party, portraying the bypoll as a defining moment for Telangana’s political future.

During one such meeting, R&B and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accused the BRS of neglecting the constituency and betraying the poor during its 10-year rule. “BRS leaders have no moral right to seek votes after 10 years of neglect,” he remarked.

Predicting a landslide victory for the Congress candidate in the bypoll, he said: “The response from the people shows that there is a Congress wave and the party will secure the seat with a huge margin.”

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted the government’s welfare measures, including issue of new ration cards and supply of free fine variety rice to card-holders, zero-interest loans for women’s groups and RTC free travel scheme for women.

“Naveen Yadav represents youth, integrity, and commitment to local development,” he said, urging people to elect him for continued progress.

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka appealed to voters from Palamuru region living in Jubilee Hills to “strengthen Revanth Reddy’s people’s government” by supporting Naveen Yadav.