Cyclone Montha: Red alert in four Telangana districts

HYDERABAD: In view of Cyclone Montha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for several parts of Telangana over the next two days.

On Monday, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Nagarkurnool districts.

On Tuesday, flood-like situation is likely to prevail as the IMD has issued a red alert for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubabad districts, where very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph).

An orange alert has been issued for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts, which may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert remains in place for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.