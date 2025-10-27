Cyclone Montha: Red alert in four Telangana districts

HYDERABAD: In view of Cyclone Montha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for several parts of Telangana over the next two days.
On Monday, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Nagarkurnool districts.
On Tuesday, flood-like situation is likely to prevail as the IMD has issued a red alert for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubabad districts, where very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (50-60 kmph).
An orange alert has been issued for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts, which may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.
A yellow alert remains in place for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.
On Sunday, the highest rainfall of 5.65 cm was recorded at Dilawarpur (Nirmal district). The state average rainfall stood at 5.1 mm, significantly higher than the normal 2.2 mm. The maximum temperature in the state was 34.4°C, recorded at Manuguru in Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Serilingampally received the highest rainfall of 34.7 mm, while the average rainfall was 19.1 mm—well above the normal 2.7 mm.
From June 1 to October 26, Telangana has received a cumulative rainfall of 1078.4 mm, which is 31% above the normal 824.3 mm. In the GHMC area, the cumulative rainfall for the same period stands at 964.2 mm, 32% above the normal 728.3 mm.
Heavy rain in city likely tomorrow
Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad on Tuesday, with moderate to heavy spells continuing on Wednesday due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. Low lying areas in the city are likely to experience water logging or flash floods. District Collector Harichandana Dasari urged the residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel and take all preacautions.