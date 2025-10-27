Everyone on high command’s radar: Telangana Congress chief

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that the party high command is closely observing all political developments in the state.

“Everyone is on high command’s radar,” the state Congress chief added. His comments assume significance as they came a day after a series of meetings that state Congress leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi.

During an informal chat with reporters in the national capital, Mahesh Goud said that the “differences among ministers are now a closed chapter”.

Referring to a recent controversy involving Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, he clarified that her daughter Susmita’s comments were made “in a state of panic after seeing police presence at her residence” and attributed the issue to a “communication gap”.

He categorically denied allegations of caste-based discrimination. He also remarked that political leaders must remain humble irrespective of their rise in stature, saying, “The higher you grow, the more composed you must remain.”

“Even the walls have ears. Everyone should be cautious while making statements,” he cautioned.