Jubilee Hills bypolls: Need to protect Hyderabad from AIMIM, says Union Min Kishan

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the ruling Congress was working in collusion with the BRS and AIMIM, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that there was a need to protect Hyderabad from the MIM.

The Union minister was campaigning for BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

“The Congress, BRS and AIMIM are working together against people’s interests. These three family-run parties are working not for the development and welfare of the people but for their own political and personal gains,” he said.

Accusing the Congress government of failing to provide good governance in the state, he said: “The Congress failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during the 2023 Assembly elections. It betrayed all sections of the society, including women, unemployed youth and students.”

Kishan, meanwhile, alleged that the BRS had neglected the Jubilee Hills constituency during its 10-year rule. He dared former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to come out of his farmhouse and seek votes in the segment. “KCR should seek votes after answering why he has not developed Jubilee Hills constituency on par with adjoining Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Sanathnagar segments during his rule,” he said.

“Every road and street in Jubilee Hills is littered with garbage. Sewage water is flowing on roads due to lack of a proper drainage system. KCR should come out of his farmhouse and seek votes by campaigning in the dirt- and garbage-filled roads,” he said.