Mass wedding for 111 tribal couples held in Telangana's Nagarkurnool

NAGARKURNOOL: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised the Vanavasi Kalyan Parishad (VKP) organisation for its efforts in the overall development of STs in areas such as education, healthcare, rural development, youth and women’s employment and sports.

On Sunday, VKP organised 111 marriages for underprivileged Chenchu tribal couples at a private function hall in Achampet town in Nagarkurnool district. The Governor was the chief guest at the event. The couples belong to 40 villages. The Indian Red Cross Society extended coordination to the programme.

During his speech, the Governor commended VKP for its programmes aimed at uplifting the tribal community in cultural, social and economic aspects. “VKP is now striving to make Chenchu tribal people familiar with the age-old sacred spiritual marriage system and to integrate them into our national mainstream so they can take pride in our Sanathana Dharma,” he explained.

He emphasised that our culture begins in the forests, where our sages practised austerity and shaped our way of life. He mentioned that Vanavasis enjoy a good environment and maintain good health. The slogan “Vanavasi, Grama Vasi, Nagar Vasi - hum sub Bharath Vasi” is indeed a significant step towards our unity in the country, he added.

Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya described the mass weddings as a good programme and sought the support of everyone.