Cyclone Montha triggers orange alert in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone Montha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for October 28 and 29 across several districts of Telangana, with the cyclone expected to make landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday.
Although a yellow alert was in place for Monday, most parts of the state remained dry.
Mudhole in Nirmal district recorded the highest rainfall at 3.76 cm. The IMD has warned that rainfall and wind intensity are expected to increase from Tuesday.
For October 28, an orange alert has been issued for Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts.
For October 29, an orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts. A yellow alert remains in place for Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahbubabad.
Minister holds review meet
Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting in Hyderabad to coordinate emergency measures as Cyclone Montha threatens to bring unseasonal rains across the state.
The ministers directed officials and district collectors to remain on high alert and ensure that the cyclone does not disrupt paddy procurement. Uttam Kumar stressed that farmers must not incur losses under any circumstances.
He instructed officials to use tarpaulins to protect paddy stored at procurement centres and to expedite transportation of stocks to rice mills. He also advised that paddy harvesting be temporarily halted in the affected areas to prevent crop damage.
SCR issues advisory
The South Central Railway (SCR) issued a travel advisory urging passengers to avoid non-essential travel over the next few days as Cyclone Montha intensifies and approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.