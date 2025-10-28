Drunk man jumps to death from tower in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Panic prevailed in Abdullapurmet, Rangareddy district, on Monday after a man climbed a high-tension electricity tower and refused to come down for over an hour before jumping to his death.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and repeatedly appealed to him to come down safely. According to police, the man — aged around 30 and believed to be from Bihar or Odisha — hit the tower rods during the fall and landed in a mud pit, sustaining severe injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed.

Fire personnel used a skylift in an attempt to rescue him. Officials said he appeared to be in an inebriated state and had asked for water before jumping.

Police are yet to establish his identity or determine the reason behind his actions. A case has been registered, and the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Daily wage labourer ends life in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man reportedly died by suicide in Shamshabad on Sunday; the incident came to light on Monday. The victim, identified as V Madhu from Wanaparthy district, worked as a daily wage labourer and was living with his family in Indira Reddy Colony.

According to police, Madhu was in love with a woman who rejected his marriage proposal. Upset over the refusal, he allegedly hanged himself. Police have registered a case and are investigating