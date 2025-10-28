Four children left adrift after mother jailed for father’s murder

HANAMKONDA: For four children in Dharmasagar mandal, life came to a halt on the night of October 16. Their father lay dead, strangled with a chunni. Their mother, now behind bars, stands accused of killing him. The children, all below 15 years of age, wait in silence, unsure what the word “home” means any more.

According to police, Rajarapu Ashok, a daily wage labourer from Peddapendiyal village, was killed by his wife, Yadav Lakshmi, allegedly in a fit of rage following a heated argument, which investigators believe turned violent.

Ashok was reportedly addicted to alcohol and often accused his wife of infidelity. On that October night, Lakshmi allegedly used her chunni to strangle him, while their children slept in the adjacent room.

The Dharmasagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

Since the day after the murder, the four children, Chaitanya (12), Charanya (11), Nani (9) and Vishal (7), have been under the care of the Hanamkonda Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). All were students of the government school in their village, with their days filled with lessons, games and small quarrels. That life is gone.