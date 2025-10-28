Harish insulted Dalits with comments on Cabinet: Telangana minister Adluri

HYDERABAD: SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Monday slammed BRS leader T Harish Rao for calling the state Cabinet a “Dandupalyam batch” (criminal gang).

Terming the BRS leader’s remarks “disrespectful and shameful”, Laxman Kumar demanded an open apology from the former for insulting ministers who belong to Dalit communities and weaker sections.

Speaking to the media at Jubilee Hills Ministers Quarters, he accused the BRS of running a “Bandipotu politics” (politics of dacoits) for a decade.

Stating that the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was ensuring inclusive governance, he said: “When I challenged Harish Rao to an open debate, he backed off. If he has courage, he should come forward and discuss these issues before the people.”

Koppula arrested

BRS leader and former minister Koppula Eshwar and his party colleague Korukanit Chander were arrested from the 125-feet Ambedkar statue here on Monday, when they reached there for a debate with SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar. Eshwar dared Laxman to a debate on welfare schemes but the latter wanted to debate with former minister T Harish Rao. Police took both Eshwar and Chander into custody and shifted them to a police station. Laxman had earlier challenged BRS working president KT Rama Rao or

Harish Rao to a debate.