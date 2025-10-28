Justice league | Telangana HC orders doctor test marks disclosure

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao of the Telangana High Court has directed the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) to furnish the final marks of 11 petitioners, including weightage marks, and consider their eligibility for appointment in line with an interim order issued on January 30, 2024.
The petitioners, led by Nirmla Banothu, challenged the MHSRB’s addendum dated June 12, 2023, which changed the exam mode from Optical Mark Reader (OMR) to Computer Based Test (CBT) and introduced normalisation.
They alleged that normalisation after the August 2, 2023, test unfairly lowered scores and that weightage was wrongly given to ineligible candidates. They also questioned the increase in posts from 5,204 to 7,094.
The MHSRB said the change was necessary as over 40,000 candidates appeared and normalisation was standard practice in multi-shift exams.
Noting that 11 posts were kept vacant but the authorities had not clarified eligibility, the court directed the MHSRB to disclose the petitioners’ marks and take action as per law.
Respond to ED land grab letter, police told
The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the government counsel to obtain instructions from Maheshwaram police regarding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) communication that reportedly sought action against those involved in the alleged misappropriation of Bhoodan and prohibited lands in Nagaram village of Maheshwaram.
Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a petition filed by Dastagir Shareef, who claimed ownership of land in Survey No. 181 and nearby areas. The petitioner alleged that despite the ED’s findings of forgery, document fabrication, and manipulation of land records with the involvement of officials, the police had not acted.
According to him, the ED’s Hyderabad office wrote to the DCP, Maheshwaram, on February 14, 2024, after a preliminary inquiry revealed irregularities and directed further action. Shareef said he had also approached the DCP and the SHO but received no response.
Taking note of these submissions, Justice Shravan Kumar granted one week’s time to the government counsel to obtain and file the Maheshwaram police’s instructions and response on the matter.