Justice league | Telangana HC orders doctor test marks disclosure

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao of the Telangana High Court has directed the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) to furnish the final marks of 11 petitioners, including weightage marks, and consider their eligibility for appointment in line with an interim order issued on January 30, 2024.

The petitioners, led by Nirmla Banothu, challenged the MHSRB’s addendum dated June 12, 2023, which changed the exam mode from Optical Mark Reader (OMR) to Computer Based Test (CBT) and introduced normalisation.

They alleged that normalisation after the August 2, 2023, test unfairly lowered scores and that weightage was wrongly given to ineligible candidates. They also questioned the increase in posts from 5,204 to 7,094.

The MHSRB said the change was necessary as over 40,000 candidates appeared and normalisation was standard practice in multi-shift exams.

Noting that 11 posts were kept vacant but the authorities had not clarified eligibility, the court directed the MHSRB to disclose the petitioners’ marks and take action as per law.