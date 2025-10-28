One in-charge for every 100 voters: Congress strategy for byelection success in Telangana
HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan told the party’s election in-charges and senior leaders that even a small lapse will not be tolerated while asking them to diligently carry out the responsibilities assigned to them.
The duo held an election review meeting at a city hotel, which was attended by ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman, Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons, and other key functionaries who have been allotted responsibilities across various divisions in the poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.
Earlier in the day, a crucial meeting of Congress leaders from the Yousufguda division in the Jubilee Hills constituency was held at Ponnam Prabhakar’s residence.
The Congress leaders discussed strategies to capitalise on the momentum expected from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s upcoming roadshows. Leaders were instructed to motivate local cadre with the message that Congress is poised to win Jubilee Hills bypoll.
For better booth management, the party will appoint one in-charge for every 100 voters to ensure that every voter reaches the polling station and casts their votes. Efforts will also focus on increasing voter turnout and secure a huge majority in the Yousufguda division, sources said.
Meanwhile, Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka campaigned for the party candidate at Krishnakanth Park. Speaking on the occasion, she likened Congress to a mother who looks after children, stating that the state government was striving for Hyderabad’s growth.
She noted that hundreds of public sector undertakings (PSUs), thousands of ancillary industries and lakhs of employment opportunities in and around Hyderabad were the direct result of the Congress’ sustained efforts. “The development of Hyderabad cannot be imagined without the Congress hand. It is the Congress that built this city, and it is the Congress that will continue to drive its progress,” she asserted.