One in-charge for every 100 voters: Congress strategy for byelection success in Telangana

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan told the party’s election in-charges and senior leaders that even a small lapse will not be tolerated while asking them to diligently carry out the responsibilities assigned to them.

The duo held an election review meeting at a city hotel, which was attended by ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Adluri Laxman, Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons, and other key functionaries who have been allotted responsibilities across various divisions in the poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Earlier in the day, a crucial meeting of Congress leaders from the Yousufguda division in the Jubilee Hills constituency was held at Ponnam Prabhakar’s residence.

The Congress leaders discussed strategies to capitalise on the momentum expected from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s upcoming roadshows. Leaders were instructed to motivate local cadre with the message that Congress is poised to win Jubilee Hills bypoll.