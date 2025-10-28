Sack ministers summoning women officials at night: Union Minister Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that some ministers were harassing women officials by summoning them to their homes and offices late at night. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to order an immediate inquiry and remove such ministers from the Cabinet if the allegations are proven true.

Addressing the media here, along with the state BJP leaders, Sanjay accused the Congress government of failing to protect women and maintain law and order in the state. He alleged that rowdy elements associated with the AIMIM were attacking police officers, and claimed that the government was turning a blind eye for political reasons.

He demanded strict action against the offenders and suggested that the state adopt a “Uttar Pradesh-style” crackdown to curb criminal activities in Telangana.

On the occasion, Sanjay also announced the launch of the “Sardar@150 Unity March”, to be held from October 31 to November 25, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said the campaign would spread Patel’s ideals of national unity and engage youth through padayatras across all districts.