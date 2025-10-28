Telangana irrigation officials request KRMB to halt Banakacherla project appraisal

The ENC mentioned in the letter that the Krishna river basin is a deficit basin and the main reason for it becoming a deficit is large scale outside basin (Penna and other basins) diversion of the Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh. Further, KWDT-I held that for any future projects i.e, projects taken up after September, 1960, in basin projects should be given priority in water allocation. But, the PBLP has been proposed to divert Godavari water across the Krishna basin to Penna basin and other basins disregarding inside basin areas of Telangana which are craving for water to meet drinking, irrigation and industrial needs.

The KWDT-I Award stipulated that in the event of the augmentation of the waters of the river Krishna by the diversion of the waters of Godavari river, no state shall be debarred from claiming before any authority or tribunal that it is entitled to a greater share in the waters of the river Krishna on account of such augmentation.

Before the existing KWDT-II, Andhra Pradesh has been claiming for 45 tmcft of water out of the 80 tmcft of water diverted from Polavaram project as per the GWDT award, to divert outside basin from Banakacherla regulators and Telangana is contending these false claims of Andhra Pradesh. The matter is sub judice before the existing KWDT-II and Telangana submitted that the Polavaram diversions were necessitated to meet the deficits inside the Krishna basin.

Further, it is learnt that Karnataka communicated to the Centre that it wants 64.75 tmcft of water (or more) to utilise as a share of water from Krishna river in lieu of diversion of water through PBLP, as per the GWDT Award, which will be detrimental to the interests of Telangana in the Krishna basin, the ENC said in the letter.