Telangana RTA books 143 violations, collects Rs 3 lakh in three days

HYDERABAD: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has intensified its enforcement on contract carriage (CC) buses across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Malkajgiri districts following a series of safety-related violations.

Over the past three days, from October 25 to 27, a total of 143 violation cases were booked, and Rs 3.06 lakh was collected in compounding fees.

According to the officials, inspections were conducted across all city zones and 54 cases were booked on Monday, collecting Rs 1.2 lakh in penalties. The highest number of cases were reported in the Hyderabad North Zone (20 cases, Rs 40,000), followed by Medchal & Malkajgiri (12 cases, Rs 20,000) and Nagole (9 cases, Rs 18,000).

The offences included a lack of fire extinguishers, carrying commercial goods, absence of passenger lists, no insurance, missing reflective tapes, and unauthorised conversion of seating to sleeper berths.

Cumulatively, the RTA’s special drive since October 25 has led to the seizure of five vehicles for serious safety and permit violations. Officials stated that the crackdown will continue in the coming days to ensure strict compliance with passenger safety norms and prevent illegal operations of private buses.