Three dozen Congress leaders eyeing DCC president’s post in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: A political tug-of-war is unfolding in Karimnagar as no fewer than 36 Congress leaders have staked their claim for the coveted District Congress Committee (DCC) president post.

The race, which has become the talk of party circles, involves a mix of seasoned veterans and ambitious young leaders — all eyeing the influential organisational position.

Among the frontrunners are senior Congress leader Velichala Rajender Rao (Lok Sabha poll candidate in the last elections), Satavahana Urban Development Authority (SUDA) chairman K Narender Reddy, and chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions Vutukuri Narendra Reddy. Party insiders say these three are battling neck and neck, while several others are working overtime to make their mark.

According to sources, the high command is treading carefully, looking for a leader who brings together experience, grassroots connect and financial muscle — a combination essential to rejuvenate the party in one of its traditional bastions.

Karimnagar, long hailed as the Congress fortress of North Telangana, continues to host a loyal base of party workers who have stood the test of time through shifting political winds. Thousands of cadre with decades of association still hold the flag high, keeping the party’s flame alive even during lean years.

In what is shaping up to be a keen contest, Narender Reddy has earned goodwill for his steadfast loyalty through the party’s rough patches, while Rajender Rao is being backed for his seniority, accessibility and organizational reach.

Meanwhile, Narendra Reddy, known for his strong network among educated youth, adds another competitive edge to the mix.

Party sources hint that social equations may also weigh in on the final decision. Given the Reddy community’s strong influence in Karimnagar, insiders speculate that if the neighbouring Rajanna-Sircilla district sees a Reddy leader at the helm, the Congress might opt for a BC leader to strike a regional and social balance.