Big three adopt contrasting campaign strategies for Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection

HYDERABAD: As the campaign tempo picks up for the Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection, the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS have adopted sharply contrasting strategies.

The Congress is pursuing a multi-layered and inclusive approach aimed at consolidating its renewed momentum in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been making symbolic courtesy visits to prominent community leaders, underscoring the government’s message of inclusiveness and reassurance. The ruling party’s decision to allocate land for a kabristan (graveyard) — a long-pending community demand — has further strengthened its goodwill among Muslim voters.

TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has been coordinating with key Muslim leaders to fine-tune poll management and expand community mobilisation efforts, along with representatives from other sections, including Christians, Yadavas, Gouds, Munnuru Kapus, Mudirajus, and other OBC groups. Senior leaders such as Mohammed Shabbir Ali and Md Azharuddin are holding a series of meetings with religious heads and social organisations to deepen trust and revive the party’s grassroots connect.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav is said to enjoy a positive perception owing to his past association with the AIMIM, with which the Congress is believed to have a tacit understanding for selective campaigning in certain localities. Informal coordination with BRS division-level leaders is also said to exist, reflecting a pragmatic approach to managing constituency-level dynamics.