BRS leader Harish Rao’s father Satyanarayana passes away, leaders offer condolences

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao’s father Satyanarayana passed away here on Tuesday. Satyanarayana was the husband of seventh sister of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders condoled the death of Satyanarayana. “The passing of Satyanarayana is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members,” the chief minister posted on X.

State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others paid tributes to Satyanarayana. AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh too condoled the death of Satyanarayana.