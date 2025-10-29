Congress endeavours to consolidate minority votes in Telangana

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud held a crucial meeting with his party’s Minority Cell leaders with a view to consolidating Muslim votes. The meeting was attended by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and G Vivek, as well as Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Naveen Yadav.

During the meeting, the TPCC chief said that the Congress government was implementing schemes for the upliftment of minorities and asked the Congress leaders to ensure these schemes reach every household.

Mahesh Goud also asked the party leaders to reach out to every household of minority communities to explain that a vote for the BRS translates into a vote for the BJP, a communal party, and seek votes for ‘secular’ Congress. He also said that as AIMIM backed the candidature of Naveen Yadav, the party should take maximum advantage of it.

Earlier in the day, Panchayat Raj, Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, campaigned for Naveen Yadav in Anna Nagar, aiming to consolidate women voters.

She said the Congress government has been implementing women-centric policies inspired by Indira Gandhi’s vision for empowerment.

“The very leaders who ignored women’s welfare are now shedding crocodile tears,” she remarked, asking BRS women leaders to respond to “Kavitha’s tears”.

Urging women to support Congress, she said the government’s free bus travel, subsidised electricity, fine rice and Indiramma housing schemes prove that “only Congress can ensure welfare and development.”