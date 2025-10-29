Four taken into custody in Nalgonda over illegal sale of infant

NALGONDA: Police have reportedly taken into custody four persons in connection with the illegal sale of a 10-day-old baby.

The detainees include the baby’s biological parents, Balu and Parvathi, and the purchasing couple from Eluru, Sambamurthy and his wife. All four were taken into custody on Tuesday for questioning.

The infant’s father, Balu, reportedly confessed to the police that they had consented to sell the baby to the Eluru couple for `2.30 lakh. Balu admitted to receiving an advance payment of `10,000 on October 25, the day the girl was taken. Sambamurthy informed Balu that the remaining amount would be paid after the completion of the legal adoption process.

The incident came to light after a family dispute. Balu’s brother, who reportedly is childless, learned about the sale and asked Balu to allow him to adopt the infant.

When Balu refused his request, his brother allegedly informed the villagers and the officials concerned about the illegal transaction.

Police are actively searching in Guntur for a man named Kondaiah, suspected to have acted as a go-between in the infant’s sale. The rescued infant is likely to be shifted to a Shishu Gruh (children’s home) by the police for care and protection.