Juvenile taken into custody for raping 4-year-old girl in Telangana's Warangal

WARANGAL: A 16-year-old boy was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl at an Anganwadi centre in a village under Khanapur mandal, Warangal district.

The incident, which occurred on October 25, came to light after the child’s family noticed signs of distress and informed the authorities. The girl’s mother, who had been working in Hyderabad, returned to the village and lodged a formal complaint.

Khanapur Sub-Inspector (SI) Ch Raghupathi said the accused is the son of the Anganwadi organiser. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused has been produced before a court. The child has been shifted to a government hospital for medical examination and counselling support.

Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya expressed concern over the incident and directed the women and child welfare department to extend full support to the victim’s family.