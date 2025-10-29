Telangana govt decides to repair three Kaleshwaram barrages

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to take up repair works on the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the condition of the three barrages and directed officials to prepare detailed and constructive plans for their repair.

He also instructed them to fix accountability on the respective contracting agencies for the damage and ensure their involvement in the repair works.

The chief minister said the Sundilla barrage would be repaired as part of a revised and cost-effective plan to construct the Tummidihatti project, aimed at bringing water to the Sripada Yellampalli project. He asked officials to prepare plans to divert 80 tmcft of water from Tummidihatti to Sundilla and finalise cost estimates for the works.

Revanth directed senior officials to also prepare plans to supply irrigation and drinking water to the erstwhile Adilabad district through the Tummidihatti project, taking into consideration the earlier works and estimates.

He said another review meeting would be held in the second week of November to assess the project-wise reports and decide the next course of action.