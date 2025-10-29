Telangana Minister Komatireddy urges CCI to ease cotton procurement conditions

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday met Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) chairman and managing director Lalit Kumar Gupta in Mumbai and sought immediate intervention to ease procurement conditions and extend enhanced support to cotton farmers.

During an hour-long meeting, the minister briefed the CCI chief on the distress faced by cotton growers across Telangana due to heavy rains, pest attacks and quality losses. He urged the corporation to relax the moisture content limit from the present 8-12 per cent to 14 per cent in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

“The recent untimely rains and cyclonic impact have raised moisture levels in harvested cotton, making it impossible for farmers to meet the current FAQ (Fair Average Quality) standards. CCI should immediately allow purchase of cotton with up to 14 per cent moisture to prevent further losses,” the minister said.

Calling for a revision of the minimum support rice (MSP) to reflect rising cultivation costs, he also requested the CCI to expand its procurement centres to all cotton-growing districts to check exploitation by private traders.

He further sought a special relief package for farmers affected by pink bollworm pest attacks and heavy rains, and urged early release of pending dues from previous procurement seasons.

The minister also suggested setting up modern moisture testing facilities at market yards to bring transparency and fairness in procurement.

The CCI chairman assured the minister that the concerns of Telangana farmers would be taken up with the Union government for appropriate action.