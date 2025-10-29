Telangana weaver honours PM with Modi-fied silk shawl

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A handloom weaver from Sircilla, Nalla Vijay, has designed a unique silk shawl embedded with a QR code that, when scanned, displays images depicting India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The shawl, measuring 32 inches in width and 2.5 meters in length, took 12 days to weave. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar unveiled the shawl, which will be presented to Prime Minister Modi.

Vijay said he aimed to showcase major government achievements through the QR code as part of the Digital India initiative. He is the son of late master weaver Nalla Parandhamulu, who was renowned for weaving silk sarees that could fit in a matchbox. Inspired by his father, Vijay has previously designed sarees that change colour, emit sandalwood fragrance, and fit into a ring box.