Will transform Telangana into aero-engine capital: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday announced that the state government has set a target to make Telangana the ‘Aero-Engine Capital of India’ by 2030, backed by a comprehensive roadmap to attract global and domestic aerospace investments.

The minister virtually inaugurated the Aero Engine Rotative Components manufacturing facility established at Adibatla by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Safran Aircraft Engines with an investment of `425 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said Telangana is determined to position itself as a global hub for aerospace, defence and space technologies. “Hyderabad is no longer just the City of Pearls — we are reshaping it as the city of propulsion, precision and progress,” he said.

Sridhar Babu said that aerospace and defence exports from Telangana, which stood at `15,900 crore in 2023–24, had already reached ` 30,742 crore in the first nine months of 2024–25. “These figures reflect the rapid growth of Telangana’s aerospace sector and the trust it commands globally,” he added.

The new Adibatla facility will manufacture Bearing Housings and Low-Pressure Turbine Shafts — critical components for LEAP engines used by Airbus and Boeing. The unit is expected to create 500 new skilled jobs, strengthening Telangana’s role in high-precision manufacturing.

Inviting global aerospace and defence firms to invest in Telangana, Sridhar Babu said that “if you wish to build the future of flight — build it in Telangana”.

He encouraged investments across engines, components, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), aircraft conversions, space technologies, drones, digital systems and AI-driven manufacturing.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited CEO Sukaran Singh, TASL executive director Masood Hussain, Safran Aircraft Engines vice-president Dominique Dupuy, TGIIC Managing Director Shashank and Telangana Aerospace and Defence Director Praveen PA were present.