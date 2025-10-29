Woman who waited 10 days for MRI scan at RIMS dies in Telangana

ADILABAD: After allegedly being denied proper treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, a 45-year-old tribal woman, Tekkam Pothubhai, died of illness at her home on Monday night.

Earlier, after spending 10 days at the hospital, she had to return home without the required MRI scan because a Rs 2,000 contrast injection was not available.

Her relatives, along with villagers, staged a protest in front of RIMS, demanding that compensation of Rs 15 lakh be provided to Pothubhai’s children, who had also lost their father last year. They urged the district collector to take action against the RIMS director.

Pothubhai, a resident of Sadalpur village in Bela mandal, was admitted to RIMS on October 6 for treatment.

To diagnose her condition, doctors prescribed an MRI scan, but the hospital did not have the essential contrast injection needed for the procedure.

After waiting nearly 10 days with no resolution, her family left the hospital on October 20.

Ironically, while RIMS could not provide the crucial injection, several private medical shops continued to operate within the hospital premises.