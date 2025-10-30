Central govt maintaining 'serious surveillance' to prevent funds diversion: MoS Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday warned that the Central government was maintaining “serious surveillance” to prevent the diversion of funds.

He made the observation while alleging that the Congress government in the state was attempting to misuse central allocations, much like its predecessor, the BRS regime.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee at the Karimnagar collectorate, where he stressed on the need for accountability.

He said that both central and state governments have launched numerous welfare schemes for the public, and it is the responsibility of the authorities to implement them effectively.

“Officials should strive to ensure the successful implementation of government schemes. If they work only for leaders, postings, and promotions, development will come to a standstill,” he cautioned.

The Union minister outlined several specific initiatives including free tablets to Anganwadi teachers in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts to facilitate the submission of daily reports.

He urged officials to raise public awareness about various central government schemes aimed at increasing the adoption of solar power.

He recounted the development brought to the Karimnagar constituency since his election as its MP.

He listed several central government funds and schemes secured for the region, including the distribution of free bicycles to 10th-grade students within the constituency using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.