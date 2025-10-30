Congress to walk on 'development' plank to secure Jubilee Hills seat

HYDERABAD: The Congress is hoping to use ‘development’ as its main ammunition to outdo the rivals and secure the Jubilee Hills seat in the November 11 bypoll.

The ruling party is confident of bagging the segment as, according to its leaders, out of around 3.98 lakh voters, one lakh electors and their families benefitted from various schemes being implemented by the state government.

With the support of these beneficiaries, Revanth Reddy’s “praja government” wants to ensure that its candidate Naveen Yadav emerges winner with a huge margin of votes. Though more than 50 candidates entered the fray, Naveen’s main rivals will be Maganti Sunitha of the BRS and Lankala Deepak Reddy of the BJP.

Along with its six guarantees, implementation of schemes such as the fine rice (sanna biyyam) distribution and other welfare programmes have consolidated the Congress’ vote bank, according to party sources.

According to them, around 25,925 families in Jubilee Hills segment are availing free domestic power supply under the below-200-units category, while 19,658 families are benefiting from the Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme.

Since the launch of the zero ticket scheme on December 9, 2023, over one crore women in Hyderabad have travelled free of cost in RTC buses, collectively saving Rs 2,410 crore. Women from the Jubilee Hills constituency alone have saved nearly Rs 120 crore through the free travel scheme, Congress sources added.

The government has also extended its welfare reach through the distribution of 14,197 new ration cards and the addition of 8,123 new names to existing cards.

Every ration card holder’s family is now receiving 6 kg fine rice per person per month, the sources pointed out.

Meanwhile, under the Indiramma Aasara pension scheme, 11,328 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities and dialysis patients, are receiving monthly pension in this segment.