Cyclone Montha: Rain wreaks havoc in Warangal

MAHBUBABAD/WARANGAL/JANGAON: Heavy rains, under the influence of Cyclone Montha, pounded several districts in Telangana — including Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and Karimnagar — leading to widespread flooding, transport chaos, and significant disruption to daily life. One person, N Lakshminarayana of Chandupatla village in Maddirala mandal of Suryapet district, died when a tree fell on him, while a DCM van driver was feared dead when the vehicle was washed away in a stream in Khammam district.
Warangal district bore the brunt of the rain with several colonies in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet inundated. The downpour severely impacted the railway network in Warangal district, inundating tracks at Dornakal and Warangal railway stations. The Golconda Express was detained at Dornakal, while the Konark Superfast was halted at Gundrathimadugu and the Krishna Express at Mahbubabad. Several goods trains were also stranded between stations.
Reports indicate that the flooding in Dornakal was exacerbated by the encroachment of a nearby lake, which would normally absorb the excess water. Railway staff are actively clearing water from the tracks and diverting it to the Akeru Vagu (stream). They distributed food packets and water bottles to stranded passengers at both Dornakal and Mahbubabad stations. Initial assessments indicate no damage to the railway infrastructure itself.
Paddy heaps at procurement centres were drenched in a number of places in the state, including erstwhile Karimnagar district. Authorities temporarily closed the Jammikunta market yard for two days, where the Cotton Corporation of India had recently begun cotton purchase process.
Authorities rescued 530 students and staffers stranded in the Tribal Gurukul School since Tuesday night at Kompally in Devarakonda mandal in Nalgonda district following heavy floods. Several streams and rivulets overflowed, inundating low-lying areas in the district. Vehicular traffic heading towards Srisailam was disrupted after a stream overflowed onto the road between Devarakonda and Dindi. Road connectivity in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts too was disrupted due to flooding.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to remain on high alert and protect paddy and cotton stocks at procurement centres.
Tri-cities bear the brunt of Cyclone Montha fury
The tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet were severely affected, with overflowing drains flooding residential colonies and causing immense hardship.
Major arteries and chowrastas resembled lakes, bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill for hours.
Low-lying areas such as Bapuji Nagar in Kazipet, Ram Nagar, Pochammakunta, Ambedkar Nagar, Bhavani Nagar in Hanamkonda, and the Underbridge in Shiva Nagar, Santhoshi Matha, and Batal Bazar areas in Warangal were particularly hard hit. The Hanamkonda Bus Station and the area surrounding JN Stadium were also inundated.
Endowments Minister Konda Surekha held a review meeting with GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani, District Collectors, and GWMC Commissioner Chahat Bajpai. The minister directed officials to implement immediate flood relief measures.
The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has deployed teams to low-lying areas to divert floodwater into nalas.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are also in action to assist residents. Police are working in collaboration with GWMC authorities to mitigate public suffering.
In Mahbubabad, the overflowing Pakhal lake has cut off the road between Gudur and Kesamudram.
In Jangaon, roads turned into streams, and sewage water flowing through open drains posed a severe threat to adjacent houses. The situation is being closely monitored by authorities across all affected districts.