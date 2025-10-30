Cyclone Montha: Rain wreaks havoc in Warangal

MAHBUBABAD/WARANGAL/JANGAON: Heavy rains, under the influence of Cyclone Montha, pounded several districts in Telangana — including Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahbubabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and Karimnagar — leading to widespread flooding, transport chaos, and significant disruption to daily life. One person, N Lakshminarayana of Chandupatla village in Maddirala mandal of Suryapet district, died when a tree fell on him, while a DCM van driver was feared dead when the vehicle was washed away in a stream in Khammam district.

Warangal district bore the brunt of the rain with several colonies in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet inundated. The downpour severely impacted the railway network in Warangal district, inundating tracks at Dornakal and Warangal railway stations. The Golconda Express was detained at Dornakal, while the Konark Superfast was halted at Gundrathimadugu and the Krishna Express at Mahbubabad. Several goods trains were also stranded between stations.

Reports indicate that the flooding in Dornakal was exacerbated by the encroachment of a nearby lake, which would normally absorb the excess water. Railway staff are actively clearing water from the tracks and diverting it to the Akeru Vagu (stream). They distributed food packets and water bottles to stranded passengers at both Dornakal and Mahbubabad stations. Initial assessments indicate no damage to the railway infrastructure itself.

Paddy heaps at procurement centres were drenched in a number of places in the state, including erstwhile Karimnagar district. Authorities temporarily closed the Jammikunta market yard for two days, where the Cotton Corporation of India had recently begun cotton purchase process.