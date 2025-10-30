Doctor among seven held in Telangana's Nalgonda for illegal adoption of newborns

NALGONDA: Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Sharath Chandra Pawar on Wednesday announced the arrest of seven people, including a doctor, in connection with the illegal adoption of a 10-day-old girl and a 21-day-old boy in two separate cases.

Addressing a press conference, the SP said police seized Rs 20,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, and an adoption agreement from the accused. The operation was conducted following complaints filed by ICDS Supervisor Saraswathi on October 27, leading to two cases being registered.

Three police teams traced the families who sold and bought the babies, along with intermediaries — including Dr Matta Shanthi Priya, who allegedly brokered the deals.

In the first case, Kurra Babu, a mutton shop worker, decided to give away his newborn daughter after his wife delivered a baby girl. He contacted Dr Shanthi Priya, who facilitated the illegal adoption to Kadali Samba Murthy and his wife for Rs 2.3 lakh. Police arrested the doctor, who later confessed to mediating between the couple and Kurra Babu after learning of his willingness to sell the baby.

In the second case, Orsu Srinu and Orsu Mamatha, who recently returned from Odisha, sold their newborn son for Rs 4.5 lakh to Vemula Nagaraju and Vemula Suvarna through a broker named Orsu Sreenu. The couple paid the amount near Nalgonda hospital and took the infant.

The rescued infants have been handed over to Shishu Gruha, and all arrested individuals were sent to judicial remand, while police are on the lookout for the absconding parents.