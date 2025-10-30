Ex-MLA threatens to kill Congress workers in Telangana, booked

HYDERABAD: Madhuranagar police registered a case against former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and others for allegedly threatening to set fire to the Congress’ Prachara Ratham (campaign vehicle) and to kill its workers.

According to a complaint filed by Youth Congress state secretary M Shiva Prasad on October 26, Sudhershan Peddi Reddy along with Faheem, Bhaskar, Nagaraju, ‘Scrap’ Ravi, Santosh and other BRS supporters issued a statement, threatening to set fire to the Prachara Ratham, and also kill D Srikanth Singh and other Congress workers.

In his complaint, Shiva Prasad said that the incident has been captured on video and is now being widely circulated on social media platforms, causing widespread concern and fear among citizens and party supporters in the area.

“Such a threat not only endangers the safety of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav and his campaign team but also has the potential to severely disrupt public order and the democratic process,” he added.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 171(2)(a) (Undue influence at elections) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS.