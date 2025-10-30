Heavy rain batters Telangana, ‘108’ staff show their mettle when the going gets tough

DEVARAKONDA/MAHBUBABAD : Emergency medical staff from the ‘108’ ambulance service risked their lives in separate incidents in Devarakonda and Mahbubabad districts on Wednesday to ensure two women in labour received timely medical care amid heavy rain and flooding.

In Devarakonda mandal, continuous rain left several streams overflowing, cutting off access to Madamadaka village. When Jetti Devi of the village went into labour and called the ‘108’ helpline, the Chintapally ambulance team led by Ravi Nayak and Saidulu reached the spot only to find the Mainampally stream in full spate.

With no bridge or safe crossing point, the two paramedics placed the woman on a stretcher and waded through the chest-deep, rushing water to reach the other side. She was then safely taken to the Devarakonda Government Area Hospital. Villagers praised the team for their quick thinking and resolve.

Elsewhere, in Mahbubabad district, torrential rain and gusty winds uprooted a massive tree near Ravirala village, blocking the main road for several hours. A ‘108’ ambulance from Nellikuduru mandal, on its way to assist another woman in labour, was trapped behind the fallen tree. Without waiting for outside help, the crew used axes to cut and remove the branches, clearing a path for the vehicle.

They managed to reach the patient and transport her to the Mahbubabad District Government Hospital, where doctors later confirmed both mother and child were safe.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda Collector Ila Tripathi toured rain-hit areas in Devarakonda division which recorded 12 cm rainfall, and advised residents in low-lying localities to remain cautious. During her visit to Girijanagar thanda in Kondamallepally mandal, she noticed waterlogging on the main road and instructed officials to divert the flow and remove blockages to prevent further inundation.