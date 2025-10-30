Jubilee Hills bypoll: BJP president alleges Congress, BRS mislead people with false assurances

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday alleged that both the Congress and BRS were once again trying to mislead people with false assurances during their campaign for the Jubilee Hills bypoll.
He declared that the real contest in the segment would be between the BJP and AIMIM as the Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, who had previously contested on an MIM ticket. “A vote for the Congress is a vote for the MIM,” he said.
He was addressing a meeting of BJP office-bearers at the party office. BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal, Legislature Party Leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, national executive member Garikapati Mohan Rao and others attended the meeting.
The BJP leaders discussed the roadmap for strengthening and expanding the party’s organisational base across the state in the coming days.
Ramchander Rao called upon the cadre and leaders to conduct an extensive campaign in the Jubilee Hills byelection.
He directed party workers to intensify door-to-door campaign, highlighting the welfare schemes and development initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government. He also urged them to highlight the corruption and misrule of the previous BRS regime and expose false assurances and non-implementation of the “six guarantees” by the Congress government.
The BJP state president directed that the party cadre should actively communicate the benefits of the Union government’s welfare and development programmes to the people at the grassroots level.
“The situation in Jubilee Hills is in favour of the BJP,” he said while expressing confidence in party candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy securing the seat.
Claiming that the Congress fielded an “MIM candidate” as it lacks “credible” candidates, he said: “People should decide whether they want a Congress candidate who had police bind-over cases or a BJP candidate who works among the people, addresses their issues and focuses on development.”
Later in the evening, a meeting of Shakti Kendra coordinator and in-charges was held to intensify the campaign for Jubilee Hills bypoll. The meeting was attended by Ramchander Rao, Sunil Bansal and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as well as party candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy.