Jubilee Hills bypoll: BJP president alleges Congress, BRS mislead people with false assurances

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday alleged that both the Congress and BRS were once again trying to mislead people with false assurances during their campaign for the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

He declared that the real contest in the segment would be between the BJP and AIMIM as the Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, who had previously contested on an MIM ticket. “A vote for the Congress is a vote for the MIM,” he said.

He was addressing a meeting of BJP office-bearers at the party office. BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal, Legislature Party Leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, national executive member Garikapati Mohan Rao and others attended the meeting.

The BJP leaders discussed the roadmap for strengthening and expanding the party’s organisational base across the state in the coming days.

Ramchander Rao called upon the cadre and leaders to conduct an extensive campaign in the Jubilee Hills byelection.