Nalgonda district comes to standstill after two days of incessant rainfall brought by 'Montha'

NALGONDA: Life came to a halt across the erstwhile Nalgonda district after two days of incessant rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Montha. Devarakonda constituency recorded the highest rainfall at 12 cm. Streams and rivulets overflowed, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting movement.

A major rescue operation took place at the Tribal Gurukula School and College in Kompally, Devarakonda mandal, which was surrounded by floodwater after a nearby stream overflowed. Students and staff spent the night without electricity before being rescued by district officials.

District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar and Collector Ila Tripathi supervised the rescue of 530 students and 26 staff using ropes. The students were shifted to a nearby residential school, and a two-day holiday was declared.

Floodwaters in Vavilkol stream, Dindi rose eight feet, submerging nearby farmlands and damaging cotton crops in Chintabavi village. A house collapsed, and road connectivity between Devarakonda and Dindi was cut off as the Gonakal stream overflowed, stranding vehicles bound for Srisailam.

In Kondamallepally’s Gaurikunta Tanda, floodwater entered houses, isolating residents.