Rama Rao calls upon people to teach ruling Congress party a lesson in Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: Alleging collapse of governance in the state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday called upon the people to teach the Congress government a lesson in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

Speaking at the Munnuru Kapu Athmeeya Sammelanam held at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS leader expressed his anger over the “attitude” of the government. “No section of society is happy in the state today,” he remarked.

He alleged that there was no system in place to purchase paddy and cotton from farmers and added that farmers were not getting bonus, investment support, seeds or fertilisers.

The government hoodwinked unemployed youth, women and other sections, he said and wondered how it can be called Indiramma Rajyam.

He alleged that the Congress was now trying to buy votes. “If they offer money, take it — but vote for BRS,” Rama Rao said.

“Accept the `2,000 they offer but ask them when they will give the remaining `58,000 that they promised,” he said in a lighter vein.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress created around 12,000 to 13,000 bogus votes in Jubilee Hills and urged citizens to personally go to polling booths and vote to expose them. “This election is between the car (BRS symbol) and the bulldozer (Congress government). Vote for the car and teach a lesson to this bulldozer government,” he added.