Telangana CM orders high alert as Cyclone Montha brings heavy rainfall; SDRF, NDRF teams deployed

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to remain on high alert as Cyclone Montha brought heavy rainfall across Telangana.

He reviewed the situation with senior officials and instructed them to focus on protecting paddy and cotton stocks at procurement centres. He said special arrangements must be made to prevent losses to farmers. Officials briefed him that Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda were the worst-hit.

Revanth ordered the GHMC to deploy disaster management teams in Hyderabad, where several localities reported waterlogging.

He also asked officials to suspend traffic on flooded causeways and low-level bridges, and to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas to relief camps. SDRF and NDRF teams were placed on standby for coordinated rescue operations.

Health, Irrigation, and Municipal departments were instructed to maintain sanitation and ensure medical supplies were available to prevent outbreaks in flooded areas.