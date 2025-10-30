When it rains, it pours: One of the heaviest spells of rain this year lashes Telangana

KHAMMAM: Cyclone Montha, which made landfall near Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, brought heavy rain across Telangana, with Warangal bearing the brunt as six of its mandals received over 25 cm rainfall on Wednesday. The highest rainfall was recorded in Bheemadevarapalle mandal of Hanumakonda district at 41.2 cm, followed by Parvathagiri mandal at 38.2 cm.
Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, and an orange alert for Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.
As many as 18 mandals across various districts received more than 20 cm of rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD said the cyclone weakened into a deep depression on Wednesday morning after moving north-north-westwards over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, and would reach Chhattisgarh by Thursday morning.
For Thursday, a yellow alert was issued for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts. Northern Telangana is expected to see heavy rain on Thursday morning as the system moves towards Chhattisgarh.
The state’s average rainfall on Wednesday stood at 24 mm, compared with the normal 2.7 mm. The highest maximum temperature of 32.7°C was recorded in Nizamabad. Within the GHMC limits, the average rainfall stood at 16.4 mm against the normal 4.2 mm, with the highest maximum temperature of 30°C recorded at the Ward Office, Allapur Vivekananda Nagar (Medchal–Malkajgiri).
Between June 1 and October 29, the state recorded cumulative rainfall of 1,108.7 mm against the normal 829 mm, a deviation of 34%, while GHMC’s cumulative rainfall stood at 986.6 mm against the normal 733.3 mm, a deviation of 35%.