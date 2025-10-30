When it rains, it pours: One of the heaviest spells of rain this year lashes Telangana

KHAMMAM: Cyclone Montha, which made landfall near Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, brought heavy rain across Telangana, with Warangal bearing the brunt as six of its mandals received over 25 cm rainfall on Wednesday. The highest rainfall was recorded in Bheemadevarapalle mandal of Hanumakonda district at 41.2 cm, followed by Parvathagiri mandal at 38.2 cm.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, and an orange alert for Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

As many as 18 mandals across various districts received more than 20 cm of rainfall on Wednesday. The IMD said the cyclone weakened into a deep depression on Wednesday morning after moving north-north-westwards over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, and would reach Chhattisgarh by Thursday morning.