After Montha, silence and suffering fill night in Warangal, neighbourhoods

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: A day after heavy rains lashed Warangal, life in several neighbourhoods remains paralysed. Inundated streets around the TV Tower in Hanamkonda and Santhosh Matha Colony in Warangal have forced residents indoors, their homes surrounded by murky floodwater.
For families confined indoors, hunger and helplessness grow heavier with every hour. “Till Thursday evening, not a drop of water has drained out of our houses. There is no power supply, and no one from the district administration or our elected representatives has reached us. We are left to suffer,” says K Ramu, a resident of the TV Tower area in Hanamkonda.
Ramu’s voice trembled with exhaustion as he described the chaos. “We are in the heart of Hanamkonda city. We have been suffering without any rest or sleep, and starving for the last 24 hours,” he adds.
This is not new. Every monsoon, Hanamkonda with its bustling markets and historic lanes, turns into a waterlogged trap. Shopkeepers like M Raghavulu in Nayeemnagar say they have learnt to live with it.
The story is no different in Warangal. Residents of Santhoshi Mathanagar and the underbridge area in Shivanagar have been wading through drain water mixed with sludge, their voices drowned by the rain and the indifference of civic authorities.
“History repeats itself after every rainfall,” said one resident, as children struggled to cross knee-deep water. Elderly women clutched plastic bags of essentials above their heads as they tried to move to safer ground.
Bhukya Lakshmi from Santhoshi Matha Colony, expressing her frustration, said, “There is no change in our lives. The previous government was good for nothing, and the present government is too,” she said. “We want the government to take proper measures — develop the drains, fix our roads.”
Warangal District Collector Dr Satya Sharada told TNIE that the administration was working to identify and act against illegal constructions that block natural drains.
Endowment Minister Konda Surekha visited the affected areas with the collector to assess the damage. Food and drinking water have been provided at rehabilitation centres, where medical teams are also deployed.
But for hundreds of residents in Hanamkonda and Warangal, the night remains long — filled with the sound of dripping rain, the smell of stagnation, and the ache of waiting for help that never comes.