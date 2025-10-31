All set for former cricketer Azhar’s induction into Telangana Cabinet

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress is set to expand its Cabinet on Friday ahead of the Jubilee Hills byelection to accommodate former Indian cricket captain and ex-MP Mohammad Azharuddin.

On Thursday, arrangements were being made at the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony at 12.15 pm on Friday in the Durbar Hall.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will administer the oath of office to Azharuddin as a member of the Council of Ministers. Invitations have been sent by the General Administration Department (GAD) to ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other dignitaries.

The BJP has objected to the Cabinet expansion, arguing that it violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) since the Jubilee Hills byelection process is underway.