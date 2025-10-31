BJP, BRS conspiring to prevent Azharuddin's induction into Telangana cabinet, alleges Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to prevent cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin from being inducted into the state Cabinet.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka alleged that both the parties were working in tandem and plotting to thwart the political elevation of the former India cricket captain, who did India proud with his achievements on the global stage.

The deputy chief minister also said that MLC and suspended BRS leader K Kavitha has already revealed the secret nexus between the BJP and BRS. “It was with the covert support of BRS, the BJP managed to secure eight seats in Telangana in the last Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“BJP knows it has no chance of winning the Jubilee Hills bypoll and that’s why it fielded a weak candidate to favour the BRS,” he added.