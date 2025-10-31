BJP, BRS conspiring to prevent Azharuddin's induction into Telangana cabinet, alleges Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday accused the BJP and BRS of conspiring to prevent cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin from being inducted into the state Cabinet.
Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, Vikramarka alleged that both the parties were working in tandem and plotting to thwart the political elevation of the former India cricket captain, who did India proud with his achievements on the global stage.
The deputy chief minister also said that MLC and suspended BRS leader K Kavitha has already revealed the secret nexus between the BJP and BRS. “It was with the covert support of BRS, the BJP managed to secure eight seats in Telangana in the last Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
“BJP knows it has no chance of winning the Jubilee Hills bypoll and that’s why it fielded a weak candidate to favour the BRS,” he added.
The deputy CM also recalled how the BJP inducted a byelection candidate into the state Cabinet in Rajasthan. “On December 30, just 20 days ahead of the bypoll in Karanpur constituency, BJP inducted its candidate Surendra Pal Singh into the Rajasthan Cabinet. Now, the same BJP is raising objections to Azharuddin’s elevation. This shows their double standards,” he said.
BJP exerting pressure on Guv: TPCC chief
Nizamabad: Stating that nobody can stop Mohammad Azharuddin from being inducted into the state Cabinet, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Gound on Thursday claimed that the BJP was trying to exert pressure on the Governor and prevent him from administering the oath to the cricketer-turned-politician.
Addressing the media at the R&B guesthouse in Nizamabad, he said that the BJP’s opposition to Azharuddin’s elevation shows its discriminatory attitude towards minorities. “As per AICC’s directions, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to induct Azharuddin into the Cabinet and utilise his services in the government,” he said.